Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,288,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.49% of Macy's at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. The trade was a 28.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Macy's in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

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