Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,619 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $157,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,052 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $220,623,000 after purchasing an additional 924,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,734,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 99.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,674,102 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $443,901,000 after purchasing an additional 575,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $222,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,526. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $194.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.82 and a 12-month high of $205.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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