HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.2%

HQY stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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