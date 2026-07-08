HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Stake Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.84% of HealthEquity worth $59,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $234,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,381,085. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.4%

HealthEquity stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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