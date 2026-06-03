Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 141,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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