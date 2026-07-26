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Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Healthpeak Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the first quarter, selling 159,370 shares and ending with 1,001,076 shares valued at about $16.45 million.
  • Healthpeak Properties reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, posting $0.45 EPS on revenue of $752.95 million, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 7.1% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 1.710-1.750.
  • The company announced a monthly dividend of $0.1017 per share, payable Sept. 25, implying a 5.5% annualized yield. Meanwhile, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $20.62.
  • Interested in Healthpeak Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 159,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,278 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Report on DOC

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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