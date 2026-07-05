HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 47,720 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of HealthStream worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HealthStream by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,525. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,246.56. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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