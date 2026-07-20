Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 12,500 Shares of RH $RH

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of RH worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in RH by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $187.80 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.08.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini purchased 11,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,179,371. This trade represents a 54.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 69,069 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $11,705,814.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,282,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,278,780.64. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Key Stories Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Negative Sentiment: RH was flagged as fully valued, which may have prompted profit-taking and renewed concerns that the stock’s recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. RH (RH) Looks Fully Valued As Its Luxury Brand Push Draws Attention

RH was flagged as fully valued, which may have prompted profit-taking and renewed concerns that the stock’s recent rally has outpaced fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly report was mixed but not alarming: RH beat EPS and revenue estimates, though sales still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether growth can reaccelerate.

The company’s latest quarterly report was mixed but not alarming: RH beat EPS and revenue estimates, though sales still declined year over year, leaving investors focused on whether growth can reaccelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market attention remains on RH’s elevated leverage and premium valuation metrics, which can amplify downside moves when sentiment turns cautious.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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