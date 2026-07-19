Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,093 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,093 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 61,093 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.42% of Oxford Industries worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is -106.06%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,380. This represents a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

See Also

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