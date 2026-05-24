Hecla Mining Company $HL Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $603,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $417,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,706 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:HL opened at $16.97 on Friday. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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