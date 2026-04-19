Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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