Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 13,280 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock valued at $252,615,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.02, a PEG ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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