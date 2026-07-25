Helix Partners Management LP Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.5% of Helix Partners Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.05.

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About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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