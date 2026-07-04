Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,743 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,183 shares of the company's stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,599 shares of the company's stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company's stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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