Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 6,328 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TrustBank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.40.

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Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.14. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $386.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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