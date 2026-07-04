Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,218 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,734,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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