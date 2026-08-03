Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Acquired by Defilade Capital Management L.P.

Defilade Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,037 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 303,615 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 6.5% of Defilade Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Defilade Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Henry Schein worth $45,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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