Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,790 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 45,701 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,375,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 820,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 518,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,805,000 after buying an additional 137,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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