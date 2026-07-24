Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 912.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 173,858 shares of the company's stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 12,115.2% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 450,740 shares of the company's stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 447,050 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 69.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 80,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Henry Schein's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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