Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,925 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Henry Schein worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here