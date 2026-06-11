Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,107,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.33% of Henry Schein worth $385,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the company's stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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