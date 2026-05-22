Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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