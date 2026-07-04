Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 891 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,028.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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