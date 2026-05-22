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Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its Comcast stake by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 111,530 shares and leaving it with 312,006 shares valued at about $9.33 million.
  • Several analysts adjusted their views on Comcast, with Citigroup raising its target to $35.50 and Zacks Research upgrading the stock to hold; overall, the consensus rating remains Hold with a $34.79 price target.
  • Comcast recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $31.46 billion in revenue, and it also ঘোষণাed a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, implying a 5.3% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,006 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 111,530 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Comcast were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,047 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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