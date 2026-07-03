Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,653 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Datadog were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at $112,651,610.85. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,467,864 shares of company stock valued at $311,427,105. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Datadog from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here