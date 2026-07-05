Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,776 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $59,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,269 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $135,273,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $890.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Article Title

Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns.

Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Article Title

Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Negative Sentiment: Walmart EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine filing but still a small negative sentiment item for traders. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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