Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 525.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,905 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $34,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,337 shares of the company's stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 109,418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $62,664,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,871,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 41,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

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Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $239.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.53. Hershey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.4520 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Hershey from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $193.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a food and confectionery company best known for its chocolate and candy products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Hershey's, Reese's and Hershey's Kisses, as well as snacks including SkinnyPop popcorn, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. The company traces its roots to Milton S. Hershey, who established the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894 after building a successful caramel business. Hershey is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and serves customers in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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