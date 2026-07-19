Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.72 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. GE Vernova comprises 1.5% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 904,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,715,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.4% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 106.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,492 shares of the company's stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,037.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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