Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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