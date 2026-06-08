Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,597 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here