Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888,992 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 297,149 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $285,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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