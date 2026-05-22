Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,221 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 13.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned 0.39% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $72,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $318,954.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,002,802. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $4,112,450 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4%

JBHT opened at $259.23 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $264.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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