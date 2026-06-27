HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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