HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.91.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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