HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,976 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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