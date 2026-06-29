HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $284.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.26 and a 1 year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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