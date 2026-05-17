Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 175,000 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP cut its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.6% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $216.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.72. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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