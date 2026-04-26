High Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,047 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 2.1% of High Point Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,636,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,532,572,000 after buying an additional 461,108 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

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