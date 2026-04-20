HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $704,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,214,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $995,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130,827 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 3,649 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. President Capital dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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