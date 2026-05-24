HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 181,869 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $747,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $373.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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