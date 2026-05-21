HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,310 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $81,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $3.09, above estimates, on revenue of $3.62 billion, also ahead of forecasts, with revenue up 37.2% year over year. PR Newswire earnings release

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $3.09, above estimates, on revenue of $3.62 billion, also ahead of forecasts, with revenue up 37.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company issued upbeat Q3 guidance, calling for EPS of $3.15 to $3.45 and revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion, both above consensus, which suggests momentum should continue. Reuters guidance report

The company issued upbeat Q3 guidance, calling for EPS of $3.15 to $3.45 and revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion, both above consensus, which suggests momentum should continue. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at expanding its AI data-center power-management portfolio and addressing power bottlenecks in next-generation AI systems. Reuters acquisition report

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at expanding its AI data-center power-management portfolio and addressing power bottlenecks in next-generation AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, with Needham reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its target to $440, reflecting confidence in the earnings beat and AI-related growth story. TipRanks analyst update

Analysts remain constructive overall, with Needham reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its target to $440, reflecting confidence in the earnings beat and AI-related growth story. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, investors may be weighing integration risk and capital allocation concerns tied to the Empower deal, which can pressure the stock in the near term. Invezz analysis

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $398.05 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $435.72. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $358.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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