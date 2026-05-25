HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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