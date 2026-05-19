Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $174.33 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its Lam Research stake by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, but still held 1,018,426 shares valued at about $174.3 million at the end of the period.
  • Lam Research’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $1.47 versus $1.36 expected and revenue of $5.84 billion versus $5.70 billion expected, while revenue rose 23.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $292.97, though some firms recently trimmed their ratings or adjusted targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 70,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $174,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lam Research Right Now?

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Early Stage Most People Miss in Resource Cycles
The Early Stage Most People Miss in Resource Cycles
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines