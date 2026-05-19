HighTower Advisors LLC Has $174.33 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 70,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $174,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here