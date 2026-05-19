HighTower Advisors LLC Has $355.03 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477,364 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $355,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Procter & Gamble (PG) , assigning a $163.50 price target and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , assigning a and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows PG with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile.

Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows with an average recommendation of reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces focused on Tide and Pampers suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Article Title

Analyst pieces focused on and suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: P&G also launched the Elton John Impact Awards podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Article Title

also launched the podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Positive Sentiment: A new Native product launch, the Boba Cafe Collection , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Article Title

A new product launch, the , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Algorhythm Holdings said its freight-services contract with P&G India was expanded, but this is a logistics update and appears unlikely to materially move the parent company’s stock on its own. Article Title

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $331.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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