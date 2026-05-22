HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,066 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 211,698 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Barrick Mining worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Barrick Mining Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is 46.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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