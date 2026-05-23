HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,272 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $369.15 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.54. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term.

The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Article Title

Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity.

Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by the upward revisions to later periods.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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