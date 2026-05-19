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HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • HighTower Advisors LLC increased its McDonald’s stake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,353,113 shares valued at about $413.6 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted their positions, and institutions now own 70.29% of McDonald’s stock, signaling strong professional ownership interest.
  • McDonald’s recently beat earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter, while analysts remain mostly positive with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.
  • Interested in McDonald's? Here are five stocks we like better.

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,113 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of McDonald's worth $413,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McDonald's by 927.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 927,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after purchasing an additional 783,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Stock Up 2.2%

MCD opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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