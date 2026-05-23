HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,344 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 16.7%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $298.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here