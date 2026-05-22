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HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its Alnylam stake by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 4,133 shares and ending with 106,491 shares worth about $42.35 million.
  • Alnylam posted strong quarterly results, reporting EPS of $1.99 versus $0.87 expected and revenue of $1.17 billion, up 96.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.13, despite some recent target cuts and mixed rating changes.
  • Interested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $42,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $300.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $311.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.19 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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