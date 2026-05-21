HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,031 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,741 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.25.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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